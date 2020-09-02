Sky in Athens Illuminated by Full Corn Moon - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Athens, Greece, where a so-called full corn moon can be seen illuminating the skies over the city on Wednesday.
September's full moon is usually referred to as the Harvest Moon, while October's full moon falls closer to the Autumnal Equinox this year thus becoming the Harvest Moon. September's instead is referred to as the Corn Moon. The full moon takes its name from corn harvest time by the Native Americans.
