Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Production Deal With Netflix

The couple produced a statement, saying that their “focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”
"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," they added.
Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan also said that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."
A yet to be named company will pay the royal couple to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.
Their own company's name is also unknown.
Reactions to the deal appeared on Twitter, where users discussed the couple’s Hollywood aspirations.
After they stepped down from their roles as working royals in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada and have more recently resettled in California.
