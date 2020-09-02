Register
11:23 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny

    German Gov't Spokesman Claims Tests Show Navalny Was 'Poisoned by Novichok Group Nerve Agent'

    © REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov
    World
    Get short URL
    8911135
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/16/1080241721_0:0:3060:1722_1200x675_80_0_0_7ef153931a1a47e668e55fe1f3921e70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009021080349067-german-govt-spokesman-claims-tests-show-navalny-was-poisoned-by-nerve-agent-of-novichok-group/

    Russian opposition figure and blogger Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany from Omsk, Russia, where he was hospitalised on 20 August after falling gravely ill. Russian doctors waged an interrupted battle for 44 hours to save his life.

    A spokesman for the German government claimed on Wednesday that tests showed that Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

    "At the request of the Charite University Clinic Berlin, a Bundeswehr laboratory ran a toxicology test on Alexei Navalny’s samples. It provided undeniable evidence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group," a statement by Steffen Seibert read.

    The spokesman added that the country's foreign ministry will summon the Russian ambassador to inform him about the test results.

    Germany will also notify its partners from the European Union and NATO to work out a common response, the spokesman added.

    Responding to the claim, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Berlin hadn't informed Moscow about its conclusions regarding Navalny's alleged "poisoning" with Novichok.

    At the same time, Leonid Rink, one of the developers of Novichok said that Navalny's symptoms don't resemble those that occur after poisoning with the nerve agent.

    "There would be convulsions and so on. Completely different symptoms," Rink said.

    On 20 August, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny fell gravely ill during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was taken to a local hospital where, according to an open letter published by regional doctors on Wednesday, he arrived just 17 minutes after landing.

    For the next 44 hours, doctors waged an uninterrupted fight to save his life, as he went into a coma and was put on an artificial lung ventilator.

    Immediately after Navalny fell ill, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh rushed to claim that he might have been poisoned.

    Upon conducting multiple tests involving experts from different fields, Russian doctors said that no traces of poison had been found, suggesting that Navalny's condition was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to a metabolic imbalance.

    On 22 August, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. German doctors claimed that they had found traces of a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body, which the Russian doctors denied, citing his test results.

    On 26 August, the Russian medics published an open letter objecting to the criticism they have faced after Navalny's transportation to the German clinic, describing the situation around the activist as a "political diagnosis."

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition figure, is the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which has made numerous investigative movies about Russian officials, including former Russian Prime Minister Dmitriy Medvedev, accusing them of corruption. All of the people featured in the videos have denied Navalny's claims.

    In December 2016, Navalny, who has repeatedly been arrested and was even briefly jailed in July 2013 on embezzlement charges, announced his decision to run for the Russian presidency during the 2018 election, but was barred from doing so by Russia's Central Electoral Commission due to his previous convictions.

    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny
    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    German Justice Ministry Receives Russian Request for Legal Help in Navalny Case
    In August 2019, the Investigative Committee of Russia summoned several FBK employees for questioning over a money laundering case and announced it had ordered a freeze on the FBK's bank accounts.

    The authorities launched a criminal investigation into the laundering of around 1 billion roubles ($15.3 million), obtained via criminal means. As a result, in July 2020 Navalny said he would close the foundation.

    Tags:
    hospital, Russia, poisoning, Novichok, Alexei Navalny, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse