11:22 GMT03 September 2020
    This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont.

    Without OPEC+ Deal Oil Would Cost $10-20 Today, Russian Energy Minister Says

    AP Photo / Matthew Brown
    176
    Sputnik International
    Earlier this year, analysts told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that following this year's huge drop, oil prices still have the chance to rebound to above $100 per barrel, potentially reaching $150 per barrel by 2025.

    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak stated on Wednesday that without the recent OPEC+ deal, oil would cost $10-20 per barrel today.

    The senior official expressed hope that there will be no second wave of coronavirus and that oil demand will soon get back on track.

    Speaking further, the minister stated investment in the Russian oil industry will decrease by 20 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

    "Last year, the investment was about 1.4 trillion [$18,9Bln] this year, we are seeing it decrease and it may decrease even further although not by much. The Energy Ministry is expecting an average decrease of up to 20 percent," Novak said.

    Oil output will reduce by 10 percent to about 510 tonnes. In August-December, there will be a 13.8 percent decrease. compared to plan, Novak said, adding that in May and June, the decrease amounted to 19 percent.

    FILE PHOTO: A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016.
    REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Analysts Say Oil Price May Rebound to $150 by 2025 After This Year's Collapse, WSJ Reports
    An unprecedented drop in oil demand amid global coronavirus lockdowns, coupled with the subsequent price war between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, has resulted in a deep crisis for the energy market.

    On 12 April, 24 OPEC+ nations concluded a deal that obliged the signatories to reduce crude production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June. Thereafter, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 until April 2022.

    deal, oil price, OPEC, Alexander Novak, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
