No Indian Soldiers Were Killed in the Border Clash in Ladakh, Claims Chinese Foreign Ministry

China’s Foreign Ministry has denied a report published in Indian media about casualties on the Indian side during the recent clashes in Ladakh.
“As far as I know, no Indian soldiers were killed in the recent border clash,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson replied on the reports claiming an Indian soldier was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops on Saturday.
As per a report published on the website Tibet Sun, 51-year-old Company Leader Nyima Tenzin of the Special Frontier Force, from the Tibetan settlement in Choglamsar, near Ladakh’s capital Leh was killed during the patrol duty by the Chinese troops on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Indian Defence Ministry sources also denied reports claiming over a dozen People Liberation Army’s troops were placed in custody by India on 29 August. “No Chinese PoWs in Indian custody,” said a defence official in New Delhi.
India and China have been embroiled in a border stand-off since the last week of April. The two countries have issued stern warnings to each other to avoid provocative actions along the border to maintain peace and tranquility.
All comments
Show new comments (0)