Register
11:46 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow

    Iran Nuclear Deal Participants Unanimously Reject US-Triggered Snapback Sanctions, Moscow Says

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    441207
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106148/02/1061480297_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_266ea7881aece1cb1fca633a9fd59152.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009011080341285-iran-nuclear-deal-participants-unanimously-reject-us-snapback-sanctions-moscow-says/

    Last week, United Nations Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani said he was not in a position to take any further action in relation to the US effort to reimpose UN sanctions against Iran, citing a lack of consensus. On August 20, 13 of the Council's 15 members abstained from or voted against the US resolution to reimpose restrictions.

    Moscow considers Washington's attempt to impose snapback sanctions against Iran on September 20 'legally void', and all signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal have similarly refused to recognize the legitimacy of the US's effort to trigger the restrictions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

    "We are forced to deal with an administration in the US which rejects common sense," Ryabkov said, speaking to journalists on Tuesday following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna.

    Commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement Thursday that UN snapback sanctions against Iran would return on September 20 after being triggered by Washington, the deputy foreign minister noted that the US deprived itself of having any say on the matter when it voluntarily withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

    "We regard this American notice as legally null and void. It was formulated without taking into account, or more precisely by completely rejecting, the indisputable fact that the JCPOA and the UN Resolution 2231 [endorsing it] are a single whole. By removing itself from the list of participants of the nuclear deal, the United States thereby deprived itself of the opportunity to enjoy the rights provided for in Resolution 2231," Ryabkov explained.

    The diplomat also stressed that all of the Iran nuclear deal's remaining participants, which along with Russia include China, the UK, France, Germany and the European Union, reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement during Tuesday's meeting.

    "We are seeing an important process of consolidation of the participants of the JCPOA in their positions rejecting this American scheme. And we are confident that the results of today's meeting will help our colleagues in New York [at the UN] to work in the right direction," Ryabkov said.

    Iran slammed Pompeo over last week's 'snapback sanctions' announcement, accusing the secretary of living in a "parallel alternate universe" and pointing out that 13 members of the Security Council, including US allies and the Council's president, have said that the US does not have the legal right to trigger the restrictions.

    Snapback Stalemate

    The US announced plans to trigger the UN's snapback mechanism against Iran in mid-August. The mechanism was included in the UN resolution authorizing the 2015 nuclear deal and was meant to be triggered in the event that Tehran stopped fulfilling its obligations not to pursue nuclear weapons. Despite its withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Washington has claimed that Iran's recent nuclear enrichment activities constitute a violation of the nuclear deal.

    Iran began increasing its enriched uranium stockpiles and purity levels beyond the limits outlined in the JCPOA in 2019 after accusing the agreement's European signatories of failing to live up to their promises to protect Iran's economy from the US financial and energy restrictions which were introduced in 2018 after Washington pulled out of the agreement. However, Iran's enrichment levels remain well below those required to build a nuclear device (and below those reached before the JCPOA was signed) and Tehran maintains that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, or weapons of mass destruction of any kind.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse