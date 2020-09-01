Turkey Arrests 'Emir' of Daesh Terrorist Organisation

The announcement provided no further details about the captured terrorist leader or the circumstances of his detention.

A major "emir" of the Daesh* terrorist organisation has been detained in Turkey, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday via Twitter.

The militant had "serious plans", Soylu stated without providing any other specifics. The minister praised the police for their work.

In a later statement to Haberturk TV, the interior minister stated that the name of the arrested person was Mahmut Özden.

According to the head of the Interior Ministry, Özden was the instigator of the last week's botched terror attack in Istanbul and was receiving instructions from Syria and Iraq.

Last week, Turkey captured a Daesh terrorist planning to carry out an attack in Istanbul near Taksim Square in the city centre. The militant had travelled to Istanbul from the Gaziantep province near the Syrian border.

According to data provided by the Interior Ministry, Turkey has detained some 2,000 people and deported 7,000 others over the past few years in the course of its operations against the terrorist group.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia.