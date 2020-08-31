Russian Fighters Escorted US Air Force's Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Russian Military Says

Earlier, two Russian fighters Su-27 were scrambled to intercept US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H over the Baltic Sea in order to prevent violation of the Russian state border.

Russian fighters escorted US Air Force's strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, no violations of the Russian border were allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) said.

"On 31 August, Russian airspace control devices detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea", the statement says.

Three Su-27 fighters from the air defence forces of the Baltic Fleet were scrambled.

"The crews of the Russian fighters identified the aerial targets as US Air Force strategic bombers B-52H. After the US aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home base", the statement says.

The entire flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, it says.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the NDCC added.

The Russian military has also denied NATO's statement about a violation of the Danish border by the Russian Su-27.

On Friday, two Russian fighters Su-27 approached the airborne object at a safe distance, and their crews identified it as a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home airfield.

Recently, US reconnaissance aircraft have been approaching Russian borders increasingly frequently, with more than dozen such incidents reported in August alone.