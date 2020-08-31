Watch CCTV Footage of Grenade Explosion That Injured Six in Indian-Administered Kashmir

CCTV footage of Monday’s grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir shows a suspected terrorist hurling a grenade at an army convoy and missing; instead it exploded on the road.
The footage shows a man wearing black clothes on the left side of the pavement tossing the grenade and running past the road.
The grenade landed in front of a white car in the middle of the road.
“At least six civilians were injured in the attack. Those critically wounded were being shifted to Srinagar for treatment,” the officials said on Monday.
The incident happened in a usually busy market area of Azad Gunj Bridge in Baramulla, north Kashmir.
The area has been cordoned off and the search operation has been launched to catch the terrorists.
The situation in Kashmir continues to remain tense, with India and Pakistan locking horns over the territory. Terrorism in Kashmir dates back to the 1990s, when Kashmiris began demanding independence. Last year, the Indian government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into federally administered territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
