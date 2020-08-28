Ukraine Sees No Grounds for Full Diplomatic Rupture With Belarus

"There are no grounds for a diplomatic rupture at the moment, so we are definitely not planning to do this", Kuleba said, as streamed by the ministry on its Facebook page.
On Thursday, Kuleba said that Kiev had paused all meetings with Minsk, but would resume contacts once it was sure that it would not cause any reputational losses to Ukraine.
The remarks by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry come after President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the protests in Belarus are being fuelled by people who had arrived from the Netherlands, Poland, and Ukraine.
Belarus is curerntly dealing with mass protests that erupted following presidential elections in the country on 9 August. After the vote, electoral officials confirmed that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko had won a sixth consecutive term, gaining over 80 percent of the vote.
The country's opposition, however, refused to recognise the results, claiming that the election was rigged, urging mass protests. Supporters of the Belarusian president staged their own rallies after Lukashenko stressed that daily strikes at major companies and mass demonstrations in cities are dealing a significant blow to the Belarusian economy.
