Ukraine Sees No Grounds for Full Diplomatic Rupture With Belarus

KIEV (Sputnik) - Kiev does not see any reasons to fully break off diplomatic relations with Minsk despite a recent suspension of contacts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday.

"There are no grounds for a diplomatic rupture at the moment, so we are definitely not planning to do this", Kuleba said, as streamed by the ministry on its Facebook page.

On Thursday, Kuleba said that Kiev had paused all meetings with Minsk, but would resume contacts once it was sure that it would not cause any reputational losses to Ukraine.

© Sputnik / Victor Tolochko Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020

The remarks by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry come after President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the protests in Belarus are being fuelled by people who had arrived from the Netherlands, Poland, and Ukraine.

Belarus is curerntly dealing with mass protests that erupted following presidential elections in the country on 9 August. After the vote, electoral officials confirmed that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko had won a sixth consecutive term, gaining over 80 percent of the vote.

The country's opposition, however, refused to recognise the results, claiming that the election was rigged, urging mass protests. Supporters of the Belarusian president staged their own rallies after Lukashenko stressed that daily strikes at major companies and mass demonstrations in cities are dealing a significant blow to the Belarusian economy.