Pentagon Says Reported Chinese Missile Launches in South China Sea Are Destabilising

The Pentagon has called the reported Chinese missile launches in the South China Sea "destabilising".
The statement comes after US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall S. Billingslea wrote on Twitter that China is mistaken if it believes launching ballistic missiles could intimidate Washington.
If China thinks launching ballistic missiles will somehow intimidate the United States and our allies, they’re sorely mistaken. pic.twitter.com/PibjtyPKST— Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea (@USArmsControl) August 26, 2020
According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, China fired two missiles into the South China Sea with one of the missiles, a DF-26B, had been fired from the province of Qinghai, and the other, a DF-21D, from Zhejiang province. Both landed in an area closed in connection with military drills. The report said citing a source that this was an act of "warning" to the United States after a US spy plane trespassed its army's no-fly airspace.
The newspaper's source said it was China's response to potential risks brought by the "increasingly frequent incoming US warplanes and military vessels in the South China Sea".
According to the SCMP, the missile launch occurred one day after China said a US U-2 reconnaissance aircraft entered without permission a no-fly area during a Chinese live-fire naval drill in the Bohai Sea.
