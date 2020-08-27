TikTok to Sell US Operations For $30 Billion in Coming Days - Report

The video-sharing app, which has 100 million active users in the United States alone, has fallen victim to the Trump administration’s standoff with China. The president previously accused TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, of spying on its users at the behest of Beijing, a claim the company and the Chinese authorities have denied.

TikTok will sell its US operations in the coming days as the company is finalising a deal, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement will also include the sale of its operations in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand and is estimated to be valued at between $20 and $30 billion. Two of the people who spoke to CNBC said that the company is still discussing bids from Microsoft, Oracle, and a third US company. Recently, Walmart confirmed its involvement in the sale and said it would partner with Microsoft. Walmart’s shares rose by three percent after the announcement. The news about the potential deal comes on the same day as TikTok’s chief Kevin Mayer revealed that he would quit the company.

"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company", Mayer wrote in a letter to employees.

His resignation comes several months after he was appointed TikTok’s CEO. Mayer did not expect TikTok to come under such intense pressure from US authorities, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"He has put himself in a sensitive political zone. He will have to align himself with both his Chinese masters and public scrutiny in the US. He didn’t sign up for this", a source told the Financial Times.

Threats and Bans

TikTok has fallen victim to the ongoing standoff between the United States and China. Trump and other high-ranking US officials have also claimed that the company poses a threat to national security and this month the president said the US has credible evidence of this. The TikTok matter follows a similar situation involving Huawei, a Chinese telecoms giant and the world's second largest smartphone maker, which the Trump administration has claimed poses risk to national security.

Trump previously threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese owner doesn’t sell it to a US company, a statement that was strongly condemned in the tech community and compared to mafia-like behaviour. On 15 August, Trump signed an order giving the video-sharing company 90 days to find a US buyer and requesting that TikTok delete any data that it had obtained from its users. In response, the company and its owner have filed two lawsuits against the Trump administration.