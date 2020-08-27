Register
18:56 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020

    TikTok to Sell US Operations For $30 Billion in Coming Days - Report

    © REUTERS / Florence Lo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    403
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080029916_0:121:3072:1849_1200x675_80_0_0_1bf18e295b813d59c57b1ffb6decd097.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008271080295595-tiktok-to-sell-us-operations-for-30-billion-in-coming-days---report/

    The video-sharing app, which has 100 million active users in the United States alone, has fallen victim to the Trump administration’s standoff with China. The president previously accused TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, of spying on its users at the behest of Beijing, a claim the company and the Chinese authorities have denied.

    TikTok will sell its US operations in the coming days as the company is finalising a deal, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement will also include the sale of its operations in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand and is estimated to be valued at between $20 and $30 billion. Two of the people who spoke to CNBC said that the company is still discussing bids from Microsoft, Oracle, and a third US company. Recently, Walmart confirmed its involvement in the sale and said it would partner with Microsoft. Walmart’s shares rose by three percent after the announcement. The news about the potential deal comes on the same day as TikTok’s chief Kevin Mayer revealed that he would quit the company.

    "In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company", Mayer wrote in a letter to employees.

    His resignation comes several months after he was appointed TikTok’s CEO. Mayer did not expect TikTok to come under such intense pressure from US authorities, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    "He has put himself in a sensitive political zone. He will have to align himself with both his Chinese masters and public scrutiny in the US. He didn’t sign up for this", a source told the Financial Times.

    Threats and Bans

    TikTok has fallen victim to the ongoing standoff between the United States and China. The Trump administration has claimed that TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, snoops on its users at the behest of Beijing, a claim that the company and Chinese officials deny. Trump and other high-ranking US officials have also claimed that the company poses a threat to national security and this month the president said the US has credible evidence of this. The TikTok matter follows a similar situation involving Huawei, a Chinese telecoms giant and the world’s second largest smartphone maker, which the Trump administration has claimed poses risk to national security.

    In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia
    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    UK Gov't 'Unlikely' To Block TikTok's London HQ Move Despite Regulator Audit, Restrictions - Report

    Trump previously threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese owner doesn’t sell it to a US company, a statement that was strongly condemned in the tech community and compared to mafia-like behaviour. On 15 August, Trump signed an order giving the video-sharing company 90 days to find a US buyer and requesting that TikTok delete any data that it had obtained from its users. In response, the company and its owner have filed two lawsuits against the Trump administration.

    Tags:
    Trump administration, Huawei, TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse