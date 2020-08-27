Libyan Embassy in Belarus Attacked by 30 People, Charge d'Affairs Says

"We were attacked by a group of around 30 people affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Accord", Astete said.
The embassy has pictures that prove this information, he noted, adding that he was personally assaulted. As of now, the diplomatic staff is inside the building, while the attackers still remain on the embassy's territory.
"We have contacted the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the situation was coordinated", Astete said.
В Минске напали на посольство Ливии pic.twitter.com/K3qbXUFfnh— @kpru (@kpru) August 27, 2020
A video, allegedly captured by the embassy's CCTV shows people infiltrating the facility.
According to the diplomat, the Libyan officials were also in touch with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, but the local law enforcement agencies did not take any measures on the matter. Astete also stated that the attackers were of Belarusian nationality.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan government sends its best regards to the Foreign Ministry of the friendly Republic of Belarus. … The ministry urgently asks to protect the embassy’s headquarters and Libyan diplomats, including Charge d'Affaires Mohammed Astete and Muhanad Younes Farhat, a diplomatic agent at the embassy, in line with the friendly relations between the two countries", the Libyan Foreign Ministry said later in the day, addressing the incident.
The Libyan Embassy represents the GNA's rival power — the eastern-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. His forces are fighting against the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.
