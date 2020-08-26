Four US Troops Allegedly Injured After Altercation With Russians in Syria, Reports Say

The four US service members have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms, the report said.
Politico said that a second US source briefed on the matter confirmed that multiple US forces were injured in the incident.
A video has emerged online allegedly showing US forces trying to block the Russian patrol from driving through a field.
A longer video of the confrontation. US forces appear to be blocking a road and then attempt to block the path of the Russian patrol when they drive through the field. An American MaxxPro MRAP appears to collide with a Russian Typhoon-K MRAP. 319/https://t.co/iCliZSYVY9 pic.twitter.com/xZTtN6l0Ib— Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 26, 2020
