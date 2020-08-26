Tory MPs Outraged Over Boris Johnson's 'Sh*tshow' Mandatory Masks for Students U-Turn

The government of the United Kingdom has had to make a series of backtracks in serious policy areas in recent months, resulting in anger from backbench Conservative politicians.

A group of enraged Conservative MPs told ministers on Wednesday to "get a grip" following another government U-turn on face masks for returning students.

The most recent Westminister backtrack was described as "sh*tshow" and "absolute shambles" by Tory politicians.

"I think the Government needs to get a grip of our scientists", Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, Huw Merriman said to BBC Radio 4.

"I'm sick and tired, and I think many people in the public are sick and tired, the science just changes".

He asked why that after "listening to the science", they were "saying something completely different beforehand?"

Mr Merriman stressed that students must be free from any "encumbrance" in order to fully benefit from their education saying that it is the wrong decision to require face coverings to be worn as the government needs to "send the message out that our schools are safe".

Other MP's said in various interviews across the media also echoed the sentiment.

“My God, what a bloody shambles. You cannot make these changes five minutes before schools reopen. It is yet another mess- up by this department of mess-ups", one unnamed MP told The Sun.

Conservative MP and vice-chair of the 1922 committee, Charles Walker told The Times that they felt “disgusted and disappointed” by the most recent announcement and called it “an utter, utter sh*tshow".

“It’s mess after mess, U-turn after U-turn", he added.

"What we are in now are the biggest of policy issues, restricting people's liberties and freedoms with very little science attached to it... let's debate these issues on the floor of the House of Commons".

The statements follow the Government saying that secondary school students in local lockdown areas will have to wear masks in communal areas such as hallways. This came just a day after Downing Street said masks would not be mandatory.

Headteachers will determine if students have to wear masks outside of local lockdown areas of the UK.

This follows another U-turn made by the government over this year's A-level results, which previously saw 40% of state-school students marked down from their original predicted grades.

After first defending the algorithm that reduced the marks, the government later said that students could use their previous results.