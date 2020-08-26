Boris Johnson Calls for Transparent Investigation Into Russian Opposition Figure Navalny's Illness

Alexey Navalny fell ill during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last week. He was later transported to Berlin's Charite clinic for further treatment. German doctors said they have traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on Russian opposition figure Navalny's illness.

Johnson took to Twitter to outline his country's position on the matter.

The poisoning of Alexey @Navalny shocked the world. The UK stands in solidarity with him & his family. We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable & the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 26, 2020

Moscow Rejects Claims of Poisoning

Earlier in the day, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin strongly disagrees with the claims of poisoning, which have not been substantiated so far, and is interested in finding out what happened to Navalny.

"As for various hurried claims that have been so widely used, as in, he is likely likely to have been poisoned, we are being patient about it but we strongly disagree with this assessment at this stage. What poisoning are we talking about if there no poisonous substance?" Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Moscow does not want its relations with the West to suffer because of the situation with Navalny.

"Of course, firstly, we would not want that to happen. Secondly, there are no grounds for that," Peskov said, when asked about the potential negative impact the situation could have on Russia's international ties.

Navalny's Illness: What Happened?

Russian opposition politician fell ill during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on 20 August. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning cited as being one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Subsequently, Russian doctors said that no traces of poison had been found in his samples and suggested that his condition was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to metabolic disbalance.

© REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCH An ambulance aircraft evacuating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny for medical treatment in German hospital is seen on the tarmac of the Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to the Charite clinic in Berlin for further treatment. German doctors claimed they found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body, which Russian doctors denied, citing the patient's test results.