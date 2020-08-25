Register
19:36 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Paramedics load a stretcher into an ambulance that allegedly transported Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Charite Mitte Hospital Complex where he will receive medical treatment in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020.

    Russia Calls for Rigorous Investigation Into Navalny Case, Rejects Unfounded Allegations

    © REUTERS / CHRISTIAN MANG
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080260812_0:257:3184:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_62c495c1e4f912a1e0b43245bf3e6aff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008251080276118-russia-calls-for-rigorous-investigation-into-navalny-case-rejects-unfounded-allegations/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia stands for a rigorous and objective investigation into the case of Alexey Navalny, rejecting any unsubstantiated allegations and politicization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

    The Navalny case was one of the discussion points at talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun earlier in the day in Moscow. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the United States threatened a strong response if it turns out that Navalny had been poisoned due to his opposition activism.

    "Drawing the counterpart's attention to the inadmissibility of unfounded accusations, we emphasized that the Russian leadership stands for the most rigorous and most objective investigation of what had happened," the press release read.

    The ministry recalled how Russian doctors had made all of Navalny's medical records, including testing results, available to their German counterparts when the blogger was being transported to the Berlin-based Charite hospital from a Russian hospital.

    "We count on that German doctors will exercise an equally professional attitude and prevent their lab tests from being used for any politicized purposes," the ministry said.

    The Russian side, at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, drew attention to the suspicious haste with which the US and the EU picked up the version that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny had allegedly been poisoned. 

    "The attention of the US interlocutor was drawn to the suspicious haste with which the version of the deliberate poisoning of Alexei Navalny was picked up in Washington and Brussels. The question inevitably arises — who benefits from this? Definitely not the Russian leadership," the ministry said.

    "Moreover, we again recalled our readiness to consider not only this particular case but also the so-called 'Litvinenko and Skripal cases', which are now again — simultaneously and as if on command — remembered by the Western media," it added.

    At the same time, it is emphasized that "there are no answers to all our extremely specific questions yet."

    The US Offers Assistance in Possible Investigation

    The United States is willing to help in a possible investigation into the sudden illness of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny if the reports about him being poisoned prove to be accurate, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "The United States is deeply concerned by reported preliminary conclusions from German medical experts that Russian opposition activist Aleksey Navalny was poisoned," Pompeo said. "If the reports prove accurate, the United States supports the EU’s call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort."
    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny
    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny

    Navalny's Illness: How It Happened?

    Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into a coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to metabolic disbalance.

    On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. German doctors claimed they found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his body, which Russian doctors denied, citing the patient's test results.

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, United States, Germany, Russia, Alexei Navalny
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse