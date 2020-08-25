Trump Wise Like Owl: Indian-American Supporter's Tweet Triggers Hilarity on Social Media

New Delhi (Sputnik): Now that Donald Trump has officially got the Republican nomination, his supporters have begun campaigning for him in earnest with a slew of high-profile speakers lining up to praise him at the GOP convention .

In an effort to appeal to Indian-American voters, both main parties and their supporters are looking at innovative ways to drum up support. While a couple supporting the Democrats released a video in different Indian languages to seek votes for Biden, TV commentator and presenter Tomi Lahren shared a video on Twitter thanking the Indian-American community for their support for President Donald Trump.

However, her effort to stump for Trump resulted backfired on social media. Praising Trump, Lahren said that he was is wise like an owl; before adding: “As you guys would say in Hindi…President Trump is wise like an ullu”.

Lahren’s effort to vouch for Trump was honest but in India, ullu means anything but wise. The term is often used as an insult in Hindu and means a fool. With her video, ullu is now trending on Twitter.

I can't 😂



"President trump is wise like an ullu"



In hindi ullu means owl but used as an insult to consider someone a fool



We all can agree with tomi that Trump is an Ullu 😂🦉 pic.twitter.com/4IzdTBXQYr — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 25, 2020​

Lol, Tomi Lahren thanks her “fans in India” for helping make *America* great again.



She says Trump is “wise like an owl,” and then tries to translate the phrase, not knowing that the word owl (“ullu”) is actually an insult in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.pic.twitter.com/QAsR2V08wF — Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) August 25, 2020​

Umm. Who's gonna tell her?



[for the uninitiated, in Hindi/Punjabi an owl (ullu) is not often associated with wisdom but the opposite. "Ullu ka pattha" = an insult] https://t.co/4Owmh6zcvo — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) August 25, 2020​

Democrats laughing at Tomy lahren for calling Trump "wise like an owl (ullu)" is so dumb.



while owl is universally known as a wise bird, Indians consider it dumb due to its nocturnal behaviour.



But who is going to tell them how we perceive a donkey - the symbol of their party🤦 — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) August 25, 2020

​However, some Indians are saying that an owl is also a symbol of wealth and prosperity as per the Hindu scriptures.

In hinduism, ullu is considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity, wisdom, good luck & fortune. Infact, white barn owl is vehicle of Lakshmi maa.



I don't expect you to know any of that.

The problem with you woke people is that you guys get influenced very easily. pic.twitter.com/m1IMGyyJ3r — Baba Saga (@BabaNoorani) August 25, 2020​

Fyi: those making fun of a Republican supporter for calling Trump an Ullu (owl) should also know India’s Defence Services Staff College mascot is an Owl. The motto is: to war with wisdom. Those of us who do annual lectures there have a collection of ullus! Just two samples here. pic.twitter.com/ceCbHEXwlZ — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) August 25, 2020

Last week, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris used Tamilian, an Indian language, in her speech at the national convention, gaining mainly positive reviews for her efforts from Indian-Americans. ​