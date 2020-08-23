Microsoft Accuses Apple of Hurting Its Business by Denying Fortnite Maker Access to Developer Tools

Apple's threat to deny Epic Games the access to developer tools could hurt Microsoft's gaming business, Microsoft Corp said in a court filing on Sunday. According to the tech mogul, other game developers could also suffer as a result of Apple's move.
The developer tools in question help maintain a special engine allowing for better graphics. Microsoft's "Forza Street" game utilises the engine for its iOS version.
The filing comes as Apple has cut off widely-popular online game 'Fortnite', developed by Epic Games, from App Store prompting the game-makers to file a lawsuit against the tech giant citing "anticompetitive conduct".
Apple claims that Epic Games violated in-app payment rules after the video game and software developer implemented a payment mechanism bypassing Apple’s practice of taking a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.
Fortnite' is a hugely popular battle royale game released in 2017, bringing Epic Games some $2.4 billion in gross revenue in 2018 and $1.9 billion in 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)