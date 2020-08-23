Register
14:05 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Israel Reportedly Mediated Sale of NSO Spyware Able to ‘Vacuum Data’ to UAE, Gulf Nations

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105359/80/1053598016_0:190:3500:2158_1200x675_80_0_0_ed4428cdcce251a6461db409956c43bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008231080254667-israel-reportedly-mediated-sale-of-nso-spyware-able-to-vacuum-data-to-uae-gulf-nations/

    The Israeli firm NSO Group, whose Pegasus spyware, once installed, can read text messages and other data on a phone, and access the microphone and camera, is in a legal battle with Facebook, which claims its software compromised hundreds of phones - including those of journalists and human rights activists – via WhatsApp.

    The Israeli government reportedly mediated the sale of spyware produced by Israel-based NSO Group Technologies to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, reports Haaretz.
    The Israel-based technology firm whose spyware, called Pegasus, facilitates remote surveillance of smartphones, is believed to have sold hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of equipment over the past few years to Gulf countries, with a special department within NSO, tasked with targeting the region, deemed as the most profitable.

    “A product that you sell in Europe for 10 million dollars you can sell in the Gulf for 10 times that,” a source is cited as saying by the outlet.

    NSO Group has contracts with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and the emirates Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah, claims the report, which reveals that covert codes are used to designate those countries.

    Names of car companies that share the first letter with the name of the country making the purchases are used, so that, Saudi Arabia, for example, is designated Subaru, Jordan - Jaguar, and Bahrain is BMW.

    Pegasus ‘Vacuuming Data’

    While claiming that it provides "authorized governments with technology that helps them combat terror and crime", NSO’s software has been implicated in a spate of scandals.

    Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has been suing NSO Group, alleging its malware targeted accounts of journalists, human rights activists, senior government officials and others worldwide via vulnerabilities in the app to carry out cyber-espionage.

    The spyware, says the suit, allows agents to take control of a phone through the WhatsApp application to subsequently furtively control the user’s cameras and microphones from remote servers, harvesting, or ‘vacuuming’ personal data and geolocations.

    A federal judge in California ruled on 16 July that Facebook’s lawsuit can move forward, dismissing NSO Group’s arguments and leaving the possibility the company might be required to reveal information about its clients and their spying targets, reported CyberScoop.

    Spyware
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Spyware

    The Pegasus spyware was also implicated in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post who was dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

    A prominent Saudi activist has alleged that the company’s cyberweapons were used to hack his phone. Omar Abdulaziz, a dissident based in Canada, argued that Saudi spies used Pegasus to read his conversations with Jamal Khashoggi in the months leading up to his murder.

    “While the deceased Khashoggi’s political activities were not new, and officials from the Saudi government knew of them a long time ago, the tightening collaboration between the plaintiff and the deceased in developing joint projects was the main reason for the decision to kill him,” the lawsuit claimed.

    Revoking some of the spyware company’s export licences by Israel’s ministry of defence has been urged by Amnesty International and other rights groups.

    NSO, which has vehemently dismissed the accusations, has responded by saying:

    “NSO’s technology is only licensed, as a lawful solution, to government intelligence and law enforcement agencies for the sole purpose of preventing and investigating terror and serious crime.”

     

    Related:

    Saudis Agreed to Buy Pegasus Spyware From Israeli Cyber Firm - Reports
    Top Catalan Politician Claims He Was Targeted By Israeli Spyware Firm NSO Software
    WhatsApp Sees 80 Percent Decline in Downloads in India After 'Pegasus' Spyware Chaos
    Israeli Court Blocks Amnesty International Attempt to Curb Spyware Firm NSO
    Tags:
    Jamal Khashoggi, Facebook, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates, spyware, Israel, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse