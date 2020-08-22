Register
19:43 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    a boy eating

    COVID-19 Pandemic May Fuel International 'Famine of Biblical Proportions', UN Official Warns

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/16/1080249574_0:11:1920:1091_1200x675_80_0_0_ef0f01c599ec6477f52e4e4ab608eefe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008221080249563-covid-19-pandemic-may-fuel-international-famine-of-biblical-proportions-un-official-warns/

    Prior to the pandemic, the head of UN World Food Programme warned that 2020 would be the worst year since the Second World War because of the severe damage inflicted upon food systems by natural disasters and conflicts.

    The coronavirus pandemic will result in a "widespread famine of biblical proportions", said David Beasley, chief of the United Nations World Food Programme, urging the international community to act now in order to avoid a catastrophe.

    "We are not talking about people going to bed hungry. We are talking about extreme conditions, emergency status - people literally marching to the brink of starvation. If we don’t get food to people, people will die", Beasley said.

    According to the WFP, more than 30 developing countries could experience widespread famine and 10 of them already have more than one million people on the brink of starvation. According to the WFP’s forecast, Latin America will face the most dramatic surge in the number of malnourished people – a 269 percent increase, followed by countries in East and Central Asia – a 135 percent increase, and Southern Africa – a 90 percent increase. Overall, the number of people experiencing malnutrition in the world is projected to grow by 80 percent

    The situation in South Sudan causes the utmost concern, said David Beasley. The country, plagued by civil war and ethnic violence, has five million people whom the WFP is already helping. This year, the number of malnourished people increased to 6.6 million.

    Besides conflicts, natural disasters, and the coronavirus pandemic, this year countries worldwide have suffered from the worst locust invasions in decades, which have resulted in thousands of hectares of crops being destroyed and are threatening the livelihoods of 10 percent of the world’s population (780 million).

    As if this was not enough, the situation was exacerbated even further by the devastating blast in Lebanon's capital Beirut, which occurred at the beginning of August. The powerful explosion not only destroyed stockpiles of grain in the city, but severely damaged its port, which was used to deliver 85 percent of the food supplies to the country.

    What needs to be done?

    The chief of the UN World Food Programme said that before the pandemic, the agency was providing help to 138 million people in 83 countries. For many of them, Beasley says, the WFP is the "last hope for survival". To be able to continue helping these people, the agency needs $4.9 billion more in the next six months.

    Money is not the only problem. Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, relief workers have been unable to deliver aid, so access is another thing that is greatly needed.

    “We need money and access – not one or the other, both”, David Beasley said. "Many will die, children will suffer from the consequences of malnutrition for many years, and the world will lose all the progress made in fighting hunger over the past decade, If we get money and we keep the supply chains open, we can avoid famine”, he said.

     

    Tags:
    hunger, famine, World Food Programme (WFP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse