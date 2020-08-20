US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions on 6 People, Including Assad's Press Officer, Treasury Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has imposed new Syria-related sanctions on six individuals including President Bashar Assad's press officer Luna al-Shibli, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List", the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said.

The United States has announced sanctions against military and other supporters of the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad in memory of the victims of the alleged chemical attacks in Ghouta seven years ago, US Secretary Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Tomorrow will mark the seventh anniversary of the Assad regime’s chemical weapons attack in Ghouta which killed over 1,400 Syrians", Pompeo said. "Today, in memory of the victims of that brutality, the United States is announcing six sanctions against the Assad regime’s military, government and financial supporters".

The United States is also designating the leaders of several Syrian military units for their efforts to prevent a ceasefire in the country, Pompeo said.

On 29 July, the US announced that it had imposed sanctions on Assad’s son, Hafez Assad, and the Syrian Arab Army’s first division, among other individuals and entities.

The so-called US Caesar Act, signed in late 2019 by President Donald Trump, affects almost all areas of Syria’s economy, as well as foreign companies and individuals who do businesses with Bashar Assad’s government. The law, which also impacts Syria’s neighbouring Middle East countries , including Lebanon, came into effect on 17 June.

As the Caser Act entered into force, speculations emerged that the law may have more dire repercussions for Beirut than for Damascus, as Lebanon has already been experiencing severe financial and economic crises for months and also hosts over 1.5 million refugees from Syria, one-fourth of Lebanon’s six million population. The sanctions can create new devastating issues that will take several years to resolve, according to experts.