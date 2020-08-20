Register
15:48 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Who's to Blame? Fingers Pointed as Ship's Oil Threatens to Destroy Coral Reef in Mauritius

    © AFP 2020 / Stringer
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080193081_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_275cbf7fdb0265e0bfe5dff1452a9be9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008201080228380-whos-to-blame-fingers-pointed-as-ships-oil-threatens-to-destroy-coral-reef-in-mauritius/

    Mauritius is a former British colony in the Indian Ocean, which became independent in 1968. It is heavily reliant on the fishing industry and on tourists who come to visit the island’s beautiful beaches and coral reefs.

    The insurers of a Japanese ship, the MV Wakashio, which ran aground off the coast of Mauritius are facing a huge bill after hundreds of tonnes of oil leaked, affecting fish, endangering corals and causing the country's worst ecological disaster.

    Two of the ship's officers were arrested on Wednesday, 19 August, and charged with endangering the safe navigation of a vessel on 25 July, when the Wakashio foundered.

    ​[Tweet: "During my trip to Mauritius I was able to fly over the area where the #Wakashio is and realised the pollution of maritime waters as well as the pumping operations."]

    The ship’s captain, Indian national Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, and his chief officer, Tilak Ratnasuboda, who is Sri Lankan, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court on 25 August.

    Officials have yet to reveal why the Wakashio deviated from its course during a voyage from Singapore to Brazil, which should have taken it south of Mauritius, Madagascar and around the Cape of Good Hope.

    ​The Splash247 website reported that a coast guard in Mauritius had tried without success to contact the ship’s captain on the evening of July 25 to warn him that his course was taking him dangerously close to the island.

    The bulk carrier has now broken in half and the government of Mauritius says it plans to sink the wreck, rather than salvage it.

    Greenpeace Africa’s Senior Climate and Energy Campaign Manager, Happy Khambule, has criticised the decision.

    He said: "Out of all available options, the Mauritian government is choosing the worst one. Sinking this vessel would risk biodiversity and contaminate the ocean with large quantities of heavy metal toxins."
    Mr Khambule said: "Mauritians had nothing to gain from the MV Wakashio crossing their waters and are now asked to pay the price of this disaster. More pollution further risks their tourist-based economy and fish-based food security."

    The Mauritius National Crisis Committee said this week it planned to scuttle the ship and said it hoped to avoid further pollution. It said it had taken advice from French experts on the island.

    ​The ship, which had a crew of 20, was owned by Nagashiki Shipping but was being operated by another Japanese firm, Mitsui OSK Lines.

    Ayako Sekine, from Greenpeace Japan, said: “Hiding the problem is not going to solve it. By sinking the ship Nagashiki Shipping and Mitsui OSK Lines are adopting a typical trick of the oil industry - burying their problems and expecting the world to move on. They can choose to do the right thing to reduce the damage to people and the planet at risk.” 

    The ship was insured by Japan P&I Club, which is facing a bill for at least US$250 million, not including the cost of the ship itself.

    ​The insurance company’s slogan is Know Safety No Pain, No Safety Know Pain.

    The Wakashio had been carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Singapore to the Brazilian port of Tubarão when it ran aground on 25 July.

    It began leaking oil on 6 August but salvage crews managed to pump out 3,000 tonnes before it split in two on Sunday, 16 August.

    A team from Japan is bringing 20 boxes of a special oil-absorbent material which Tokyo-based M-TechX claims is capable of soaking up 1,200 litres of oil.

    ​Nagashiki Shipping said: "We sincerely apologise for causing a great deal of inconvenience to everyone involved, including everyone in Mauritius, due to this grounding accident and oil spill."

    Scientists say the environmental damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

    The Wakashio, which was registered in Panama, was built in Kawasaki, Japan in 2007.

    Tags:
    Mitsui, Japan, oil, coral reefs, Mauritius
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse