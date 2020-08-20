US Has No Right to Request Snapback of UN Sanctions on Iran After Leaving JCPOA, China Says

China has slammed the United States for requesting sanctions on Tehran, pointing out that it was President Donald Trump who withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"We have repeatedly said that the US has already withdrawn from the JCPOA and therefore has no right to request the restoration of the UN sanctions regime against Iran", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.
At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also criticised the US, calling the idea of sanctions "absurd" and stressing that Washington's threats against Russian and China for cooperating with Iran are baseless.
The US decided it would trigger the snapback mechanism to re-impose the restrictions, lifted by the agreement, after an American resolution aiming to indefinitely extend a UN arms embargo failed at the Security Council.
The procedure is described in Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear agreement, and stipulates that if one of the signatories finds another side not performing its commitments under the accord, the UN Security Council would have a vote on whether to continue with the suspension of the sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
