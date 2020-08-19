US Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Release of Detained Officials, Pompeo Says

“The United States strongly condemns the August 18 mutiny in Mali as we would condemn any forcible seizure of power,” Pompeo said. “We join the Economic Community of West African States and African Union, as well as other international partners, in denouncing these actions. The freedom and safety of detained government officials and their families must be ensured.”
Pompeo also stressed that Washington is calling on both political and military actors to work to restore constitutional order in the country.
On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections.
Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)