Dee Land of Chocolate: Mishap at Swiss Lindt Factory in Olten Rains 'Cocoa Nibs' on Shocked Citizens

German chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli confirmed in reports that its plant in Olten, a small town between Zurich and Basel, was hit with a small error in its cooling ventilation system, causing the factory to rain roasted "cocoa nibs" across the municipality.
Strong winds on Friday spread the chocolatey treats near the factory, coating objects in a fine cocoa powder. The company offered to pay to clean a car sprinkled with the delicious mess but the owner has not yet accepted the offer.
"A real-life Willy Wonka would have been proud," one Twitter user wrote about the German chocolatemaker.
The plant has restarted operations and repaired the ventilation system, adding in a statement that the powder was completely harmless to humans or the environment.
