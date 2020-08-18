Canada Does Not Accept Results of Belarusian Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Says

On Saturday, Champagne said he had spoken to Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and expressed support for the people of Belarus.
"Canada joins its partners in the international community in condemnation of the crackdown on peaceful protestors following the presidential election in Belarus. We do not accept the results of this fraudulent presidential election in Belarus and call for free and fair elections," the minister said in a statement posted on Twitter.
"We further call for a thorough investigation to be conducted through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he said.
Belarus has been engulfed in protests since the release of the results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, at the helm of the country for 26 years, winning over 80 percent of the vote.
