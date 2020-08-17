Register
12:22 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Over 150 Lawyers 'Condemn' Denial of Julian Assange's 'Right to a Fair Trial' in Open Letter

    © Photo : No Extradition Film
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    350
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/10/1080190582_0:97:1479:928_1200x675_80_0_0_c21a018843718d7a3e4a7dffd8542f72.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008171080190549-over-150-lawyers-condemn-denial-of-julian-assanges-right-to-a-fair-trial-in-open-letter/

    The potential extradition of the WikiLeaks publisher to the US and his treatment whilst in the UK "sets a risky precedent for the entire democratic world", according to legal experts who have signed on to a detailed open letter to the British Prime Minister.

    152 lawyers and 15 legal associations have signed a detailed and scathing open letter condemning what they describe as the denial of Julian Assange’s "right to a fair trial before the UK courts". Mr Assange, the co-founder of WikiLeaks, remains incarcerated in Belmarsh maximum-security prison as he challenges his potential extradition to the United States to face charges under the Espionage Act, for his role in publishing classified US documents.

    The letter was sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the Home Secretary, Secretary of State for Justice, and Foreign Minister on 14 August 2020, though it was only made public on 17 August.

    The signatories, which include the International Association of Democratic Lawyers and the Association of American Lawyers, point to the potential conflicts of interest which Chief Magistrate, Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, who ruled against Mr Assange early on during the extradition process, failed to disclose. The case has since been taken over by Judge Vanessa Baraitser, though as Chief Magistrate Judge Arbuthnot remains responsible for overseeing proceedings in the Magistrates' Courts.

    According to the letter Lady Arbuthnot: "has been shown to have financial links to institutions and individuals whose wrongdoings have been exposed by WikiLeaks, the organisation which Mr. Assange founded.[xxxviii] This seemingly clear conflict of interest was, however, not disclosed by the District Judge."

    They also note that:

    "Mr. Assange has been denied time and facilities to prepare his defence in violation of the principle of equality of arms which is inherent to the presumption of innocence and the rule of law."

    The examples they give include: the inability of Mr Assange to be able to properly consult with his lawyers (most recently his lawyers have complained that it has been 17 weeks since they were able to consult properly with their client), Judge Baraitser's refusal to permit Mr Assange to sit with his lawyers during the substantive hearings (despite recognising that she has the legal authority to do so) and the delay of months before the defendant was provided a laptop to review the thousands of documents in his case which, once finally provided by prison authorities, remains unsuitable for his needs.

    Judge Baraitser's refusal to address Mr Assange's alleged mistreatment is also singled out by the jurists. One key example is when prison authorities, "handcuffed him 11 times, placed him in 5 different cells, strip-searched him twice, and confiscated his privileged legal documents".

    The letter also warns that 17 out of 18 of the charges "violate the right to freedom of expression, the right to freedom of the press and the right to know" and any prosecution and extradition based on the current indictment would "gravely endanger freedom of the press, a cornerstone of European democracies enshrined in Art. 10 of the [European Convention on Human Rights]".

    "One of the most dangerous features of the Assange case is the idea that the US can seek to extradite any person, anywhere in the world, if they upset US interests. This extraterritorial reach is contrary to the rule of law and a dangerous attempt to undermine freedom of speech, a right all of us should cherish.”, Fsaid Former National President of the Australian Lawyers Alliance, Greg Barns who is among the signatories.

    Slovenian law Professor Andraž Teršek, who also signed the letter, argued that:

    “The case of Julian Assange is about political transparency, democratic legitimacy, free journalism and public media, which no individual should ever give up, and which no political institution, power or government should deny, prevent or punish. The trial’s implications are of great importance in modern society.”

    Signatories of the letter also warn that Mr Assange faces cruel and unusual punishment in the US and note with concern the fact that the UN torture expert and two other medical experts have recorded that the publisher has exhibited clear symptoms of psychological torture.

    The documents published by Mr Assange revealed, among other things, war crimes and other criminality committed by US-led forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He faces up to 175 years in prison in the US if he is convicted on all of the charges in the indictment.

    Related:

    Assange's Defence Team Describes New Indictment as 'Astonishing' and Potentially 'Abuse of Conduct'
    UK Pro-Assange Campaign Slams AG Barr's Reissued Extradition Request as 'Jeopardy' for Hearing
    New Documentary on Julian Assange is About 'One of the Great Injustices of Our Time', Director Says
    Assange Will Never Have Chance of Fair Trial in UK, US, Former Ecuadorian Consul Says
    Tags:
    Freedom of Press, freedom of speech, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse