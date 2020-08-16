Brussels Urges Turkey to ‘Immediately’ Cease Drilling Activities in Eastern Mediterranean

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urged Turkey on Sunday to stop its resumed drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Xinhua reported.
"I call on the Turkish authorities to end these activities immediately and to engage fully and in good faith in a broad dialogue with the European Union", Borrell said in a statement.
In August, Turkey resumed its gas drilling activities in disputed areas of the eastern Mediterranean, considered by Greece and Cyprus to be their territorial waters. The operations were temporarily halted in the hope of reaching an agreement with Athens, but according to comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greece "failed" to keep its promises to cease exploration operations in the area, prompting Ankara to send a ship, the Barbaros Hayrettin, to the region.
On Thursday, Egypt and Greece signed an agreement which rendered oil and gas-rich portions of the eastern Mediterranean as an exclusive economic zone. However, the deal was slammed by Erdogan as having "no value".
