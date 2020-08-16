Trump’s Aide Refutes Reports POTUS Plans Meeting With Putin Before 2020 Presidential Vote

The announcement of progress on a nuclear arms control agreement would be a goal of the proposed Russia-US summit, the Trump administration believes, according to the media.

President Trump has no plans to meet his Russian counterpart Putin in the US, Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien told NBC on Sunday.

Earlier, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter that Trump has told his aides that he would like to personally meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before the US presidential election in November.

The US administration is considering a meeting between Trump and Putin in New York next month, the TV channel reported.

One option the US administration is currently considering is for Trump and Putin to sign a blueprint paving the way for future talks on extending the New START treaty, which expires in February, the channel reported.

Signed between President Obama and President Medvedev in 2010, the nuclear arms reduction agreement was meant to see the two countries halve the number of their strategic nuclear missile launchers. However, the Trump administration has been seeking the inclusion of China in nuclear talks between the US and Russia, an idea Beijing doesn't find attractive.