Trump Reportedly Wants to Meet Putin Before November Election to Discuss Nuclear Arms Control Deal

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told his aides that he would like to personally meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before the US presidential election in November, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The US administration is considering a meeting between Trump and Putin in New York next month, the TV channel reported.
The announcement of progress on a nuclear arms control agreement would be a goal of the proposed Russia-US summit, the Trump administration believes, according to the report.
One option the US administration is currently considering is for Trump and Putin to sign a blueprint paving the way for future talks on extending the New START treaty, which expires in February, the channel reported.
