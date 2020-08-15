Register
09:57 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pose for medias prior a meeting at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, on August 15, 2020.

    US, Poland Sign Military Cooperation Deal, Strengthening US Army Presence in Country

    © AFP 2020 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    World
    Get short URL
    307
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080177278_0:0:2838:1597_1200x675_80_0_0_686b31a4949d205f467dcfb8546d9e82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008151080177103-us-poland-sign-military-cooperation-deal-strengthening-us-army-presence-in-country/

    Last month, the Polish Defence Ministry said that the US and Poland agreed on a military cooperation deal that would pave the way for the deployment of 1,000 US troops to the eastern European country.

    The US and Poland have signed a military cooperation deal which would strengthen the US army presence in the country.

    The document was signed between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak in Warsaw on Saturday.

    The agreement is a continuation of the declaration by the Polish and US leaders, Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump, on strengthening the presence of the US military in Poland, signed last year in Washington.

    On 31 July, the Polish Defence Ministry announced that Washington and Warsaw had "politically agreed" on a military cooperation deal that paves the way for the deployment of 1,000 US troops to the eastern European country. Currently, there are some 5,000 US troops stationed in Poland. 

    A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland, March 28, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland, March 28, 2017

    The announcement was made soon after the Pentagon said that some of the 11,900 US troops leaving Germany were going to Italy, Poland and the Baltic nations. The Polish defence minister did not specify if any of the additional US troops would be redeployed from Germany. However, he said that these troops would not be rotated. 

    US President Donald Trump ordered the number of US forces in Germany to be reduced after repeatedly complaining about Berlin failing to meet its NATO spending obligations.

    Tags:
    Germany, NATO, Mike Pompeo, US Army, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse