Register
07:33 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    Meghan Markle Hails 'Inspiration’ from BLM Protests, Looks Forward to 'Using Her Voice More’

    © CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107667/98/1076679834_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_90557aa5a5b33d02aa0ae2799ab043d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008151080176457-meghan-markle-hails-inspiration-from-blm-protests-looks-forward-to-using-her-voice-more/

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the US this year after announcing in January that they would step back from their senior roles in the royal family, earlier spoke out on the protests sweeping the US and the Black Lives Matter movement, saying the Commonwealth must acknowledge its colonialist past, even if it is “uncomfortable”.

    Meghan Markle has opened up on her return to America and the inspiration she has drawn from peaceful anti-racism protests, spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter movement, that have taken place across the US in recent months.
    In an interview for The 19th Represents Summit, a week of virtual conversations with leading women in politics and public policy, the Duchess of Sussex, who is biracial, said it was “just devastating” to return to her home country as a wave of nationwide anti-police brutality and anti-racism protests was ignited by the killing of African-American former convict George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officers.

    ​The demonstrations sometimes devolved into violent clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters, characterised by acts of vandalism and looting.

    But while she was “sad to see where the country was in that moment”, Meghan Markle added:

    “If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role … it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning.”

    Underscoring that it was “good to be home”, Markle vowed to “use my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late”, as she conversed with Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the 19th, a new non-profit newsroom focused on reporting about gender politics and policy.

    “From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of,” said the Duchess.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who moved to the US this year after announcing in January that they would step back from senior roles in the royal family after publicly revealing their struggles under the intrusive media spotlight, have previously spoken out on the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.

    The Duke of Sussex faced criticism after he reportedly said the history of the Commonwealth, which was formed amid the decolonisation of the British Empire in the 20th century, “must be acknowledged”, even if it's “uncomfortable”, during a video call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust in June.

    After the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals, Prince Harry relinquished his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador but the couple retained their posts as president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

    Prince Harry, whose grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is head of the Commonwealth, was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

    “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.”

    During the zoom call, Meghan Markle added:

    “This is a moment of reckoning where so many people go: 'I need to own that. Maybe I didn't do the right thing there. I knew what I knew, but maybe it's a time to reset in a different way.'”

     

    Related:

    Meghan Markle Wins High Court Battle With UK Newspaper to Keep Friends' Identities Secret
    Meghan Markle 'Guided' Prince Harry on Learning About Racism, Say Authors of Finding Freedom Bio
    Meghan Markle Was Kidnapped in "Terrorist Attack" as Part of Security Training, New Book Claims
    New Tell-All About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Points to Why Megxit Couldn’t Be Avoided
    Tags:
    Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse