Register
12:42 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2020.

    Throwing Shade: Hong Kong Markets To 'Go To Hell' Under China's Control, Trump Says Amid Trade Spats

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080128220_0:206:2968:1876_1200x675_80_0_0_14979156fc5cc0f540bd9420210844a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008141080167486-throwing-shade-hong-kong-markets-to-go-to-hell-under-chinas-control-trump-says-amid-trade-spats/

    The US president's vitriolic interview with the media comes amid tightening measures against Chinese tech firms in the ongoing trade war with Beijing as well as struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

    Hong Kong could "never succeed" under control from Beijing and its markets would "go to hell", US President Donald Trump said in an interview this week.

    Speaking by phone to the Fox Business channel, Trump said: “Once China got aggressive and took it over, I took everything back. Everything’s back now. And it will fail."

    He added that the US would be taking back billions in dollars of "very expensive incentives" given to the special administrative region.

    “Hong Kong is a very complex problem because we’ve given tremendous amounts of money in the form of incentives to make Hong Kong free, to make Hong Kong work – and to our detriment. All of those incentives that they had for the Hong Kong market, in order to keep a certain amount of freedom over there, knowing they have China looming over the top of them – but all of those incentive, billions and billions and billions of dollars I gave, that we gave, to Hong Kong, I’ve taken back now,” he said, without going into further detail on the specific incentives.

    The news comes after US-China tensions skyrocketed over the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong national security law, with Washington stating it would treat Hong Kong with the same rules as Beijing after revoking the city's special status.

    The Trump administration also ordered all Hong Kong exports to the US to be labelled "Made in China" by 25 September.

    “Hong Kong is, if you use a business term, it’s owned by China. So why should I give this to China? “Hong Kong can never succeed without those incentives. And Hong Kong can never succeed having China, as opposed to the thousands of geniuses that ran it, having China run it,” he added.

    He concluded, stating that US markets would make "a lot more money" and that the Hong Kong economy would "go to hell", adding: “Nobody’s going to do business – very few people are going to do business in Hong Kong any more."

    The comments come after Trump made similar remarks to Fox Sports on Tuesday, stating: "We're not participating from the standpoint of we're not spending, you know, billions of dollars on making life comfortable with them for freedom."

    "That was okay, we’d do that if they were free, but they're not free," he concluded.

    ​The Hong Kong national security bill entered into force on 1 July, 23 years after the special administrative region was transferred to Chinese control after a 99-year lease with the United Kingdom.

    Police secure an area in the Central district of Hong Kong on June 9, 2020, as the city marks the one-year anniversary since pro-democracy protests erupted following opposition to a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.
    © AFP 2020 / ANTHONY WALLACE
    Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam Blasts National Security Law Opponents as 'Enemy of the People' - Report
    Officials in Washington and London have said the move will harm the "one country, two systems" agreement following the transfer, potentially causing the region to lose its autonomy as Beijing cracks down on anti-secessionist protestors.

    But city chief executive Carrie Lam blasted opponents of the security law as "enemies of the people" and later announced the appointment of hardliner Zheng Yanxiong, who will oversee the law's implementation in the region.

    Despite Trump's claims, 133 Chinese firms made the Fortune 500 list compared with 121 US companies, for the first time in history, it was reported on Thursday. Numerous state-owned enterprises and private Chinese firms made the roster, including Sinopec and Huawei Technologies, with the latter heavily targeted under the US president's ongoing trade war.

    Related:

    China's Banking Watchdog To Purge 'Illegal' Shareholders In 38 Firms Amid National Security Law Row
    Stock STAR: China's Tech Exchange Second To NASDAQ In IPOs As Foreign Capital, Tech Industry Surges
    End Of The 'Golden Era': 5 Times UK-China Ties Have Soured Since The Cameron-Osborne Relations Thaw
    China Outpaces US With Record 133 Firms on Fortune 500 List for First Time in History Amid Trade War
    Tags:
    Forbes, Fox News, Interview, law, national security, Donald Trump, US-China trade war, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse