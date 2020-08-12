Register
10:57 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, ahead of an EU leaders summit at the European Council headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2020.

    US Stirs Sharp Divisions Between Old and New Europe in Cynical Strategy

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1f/1080020913_0:250:2398:1599_1200x675_80_0_0_9c8a65a1c0746c9966f57ec8b6d698d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008121080143946-us-stirs-sharp-divisions-between-old-and-new-europe-in-cynical-strategy/

    Following his short trip to the UK and Denmark in July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will now visit the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria and Poland this week.

    Pompeo has paid multiple visits to Europe, especially to non-core European countries, for a new strategic layout of the Trump administration. 

    For one thing, the US has heightened its all-around crackdown on China and the US-China strategic competition has intensified. This recent trip will be an effort to rope Europe in to counterbalance the strategic influence of China and Russia - both of whom have increasing influence on the EU and other European countries. 

    For another, with tensions growing between Washington and Berlin, the US is seeking to woo certain European countries such as Germany and France to consolidate its traditional sphere of influence. 

    For the Eurasian continent where geopolitical competition and cooperation are intertwined, the US geo-strategy aims to ensure the balance of power in the region and prevent the emergence of regional powers. Against the background of major-power competition and the return of geopolitics, Washington is looking for new strategic pivots and Central and Eastern Europe has become its target.

    US Deputy Secretary of Defence Bob Work (C), Polish Minister of Defence Antoni Macierewicz (3rdR), Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Witold Waszczykowski (2ndR) and other officials take part in ground breaking ceremony of the northern section of defence anti-missile shield in Redzikowo military base in northern Poland
    © AFP 2020 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
    US Deputy Secretary of Defence Bob Work (C), Polish Minister of Defence Antoni Macierewicz (3rdR), Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Witold Waszczykowski (2ndR) and other officials take part in ground breaking ceremony of the northern section of defence anti-missile shield in Redzikowo military base in northern Poland

    Washington believes Beijing and Moscow are expanding political, military and commercial influence in this region. It is taking advantage of the asymmetrical interdependence between the US and Central and Eastern European countries to force the latter to compete with countries that have challenged Washington's interests.

    In other words, if countries want to get help or guarantees from the US, they must bear a corresponding price. Behind this lies the logic of American hegemonism and unilateralism. Nevertheless, some Central and Eastern European countries welcome US strategic adjustments because they provide a strategic option for them.  

    The US aims to weaken Europe's strategic autonomy. Washington has become the most uncertain factor that is challenging European integration as the continent struggles to maintain solidarity and political consensus. A new regional formation of public good supply is very likely to be formed in Europe. Although EU leaders are appealing for strategic autonomy, the bloc's member states actually have different stances in this regard. 

    Central and Eastern European countries are becoming the main leverage of the US to balance the leadership of France and Germany. 

    As Washington increases its influence in Central and Eastern Europe, differences between new Europe and old Europe are widening. Such fragmentation will weaken Europe's execution capability.

    Contradictions have deepened between Washington and its traditional ally Berlin. Washington announced the withdrawal of 12,000 troops from Germany. Moreover, the two countries diverge over policies such as trade and multilateralism. However, Poland has shown its willingness to have more US troops stationed in the country, accelerating its steps of following Washington.

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launches during flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea July 17, 2020
    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launches during flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea July 17, 2020

    Last but not the least, Washington is aiming to neutralise China's influence. China has deepened and widened cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries under the framework of the "17+1 format" and the Belt and Road Initiative. The US sees China's growing influence in the region as a direct threat to its competitiveness, governance, norms, and strategic interests.

    Given the increasing possibility of a technological decoupling between the US and China, Washington has attached more importance to suppress Beijing in the sphere of technology.

    The US has coerced Central and Eastern countries to abandon Chinese devices in their 5G communications networks. It has made these countries lay siege to Chinese high-tech giant Huawei. Moreover, Washington will further interfere in cooperation between China and Central and Eastern countries.

    Set against this backdrop, the US now seeks to draw Western, Central, and Eastern Europe in particular, to lead ever fiercer geopolitical competitions. The outcome will lead to more US-China and Europe-US competition across Europe.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times newspaper.

    The author is a research fellow at the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

    Tags:
    United States, China, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse