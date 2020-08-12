Thousands of 'Apocalyptic' Lightning Bolts Strike Britain Battered by Flash Floods - Video

The skies above Britain were illuminated by around 50,000 lightning bolts overnight leading to power outages and electric cuts for several hours.
Excessive rains continued for four hours and golf ball-sized hail battered Capel Curig in North Wales. The drainage system overflowed, inundating the streets across parts of Britain.
The skies looked fiery red due to an electric storm in South Wales and turned electric blue in Bowland, Lancs, and Worcestershire.
"Never seen anything like it", said a resident on social media, saying that they saw constant flashes of thunderbolts for 25 minutes.
Strange Sky’s - with all the weird things happening round the world a new one has been dropped on us tonight, here in the UK 🇬🇧 silent lightning, yep no thunder at all and even stranger for the uk no rain 🌧 it’s like a scene from War of the worlds 😮 pic.twitter.com/JvBYxDgGi8— PhantomPW (@pw_phantom) August 12, 2020
For the very first time I saw a thunderstorm like that in the UK 😱. Feeling in the tropics again ⛈.#Edinburgh #storm #lightning @edinspotlight pic.twitter.com/5Z1HeT0Idt— Carol Signori (@signori_carol) August 11, 2020
Firefighters were rushed to several flash flood-hit areas in Aberystwyth, Mid Wales as panicked residents reported fire alarm failures and powercuts.
Heavy rains will continue across the country until the end of Thursday, however, southern parts of the nation will remain warm.
