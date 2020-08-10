RDIF Ready to Conduct Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Philippines in August, CEO Says

The RDIF CEO's announcement comes following President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte's statement that he counted on Russia sending free COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
According to CNN Philippines, which broadcast the president’s speech on the latest COVID-19 update in the country, Duterte said that he would soon speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss vaccine distribution and clinical trials in the country.
Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry. Clinical trials of the vaccine began on 18 June at two institutions — the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University — and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed an immunity. The first group was discharged on 15 July, the second group on 20 July.
The Philippines' health authorities have registered over 136,000 cases of COVID-19 infection and 2,294 deaths. The spread of the disease appeared slow at first but has considerably hastened in the past week or so, with around 3,000 new cases being reported daily.
