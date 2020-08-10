Antonio Banderas Reveals on 60th Birthday That He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

The artist said that he was forced to celebrate his birthday in isolation due to the virus. Banderas added that he felt relatively normal, but was tired.
According to the actor, he is going to take advantage of this pause to "read, write, relax and make plans to start filling with meaning".
Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020
Banderas is one of the most famous actors in Spain, he has won numerous awards in the field of cinematography, including the Cannes Film Festival and the Goya Prize.
