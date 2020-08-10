Register
06:50 GMT10 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An employee works at a Pipe-Rolling Plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Argentina-Russia’s Joint Pipe Plant in Siberia to Launch Production in 2021 – Ambassador

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080116663_0:0:3378:1901_1200x675_80_0_0_ada57bff08b0792bf8ab2be1e602fd01.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008101080116694-argentina-russias-joint-pipe-plant-in-siberia-to-launch-production-in-2021--ambassador/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Andrei Savenkov - A joint Argentinian-Russian plant designed to produce oil and gas pipes in Siberia is expected to launch production in 2021 and reach full capacity three years later, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio said in an interview.

    "Tenaris and Severstal will build a welded pipe plant to produce Oil Country Tubular Goods pipe products in Siberia’s Surgut area … The plant will launch production in 2021, but will reach full capacity in 2024," Lagorio said.

    The plans to build a welded pipe plant in West Siberia were first announced last year. The project requires an investment of $240 million. Russia’s steel giant, Severstal, will own 51 percent of the plant, while Tenaris will have a 49 percent interest. Tenaris is an international company that first originated in Argentina, where it still has the facilities for the production of seamless steel tubes.

    Russia to Provide Maintenance Service for Helicopters Bought by Argentina

    Russia will provide maintenance services for the Mi-171E helicopters acquired by Argentina and the respective agreement has already been reached, Ricardo Lagorio said.

    "We are interested, but it is not on our plan because we do not have the budget. What we have just agreed on is that we are going to do the maintenance of these helicopters, there is already an agreement to make the maintenance of those helicopters with Russia," Lagorio said when asked whether Buenos Aires plans to purchase more weapons from Russia.

    It is still unclear whether Russia will set up a maintenance center in Argentina or will just send specialists or components to its Latin American partner, the ambassador added.

    In 2011, Argentina purchased two Russian Mi-171E helicopters to use them in air operations in Antarctica. The helicopters received positive feedback from pilots and the Argentinian Defense Ministry regarding their technical characteristics and reliability.

    Argentina Puts Off Plans on Joint NPP With Russia Due to Economic Problems

    Argentina must shelve plans on the joint construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) with Russia due to domestic economic difficulties, but it is still interested in the venture, Ricardo Lagorio said.

    Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas — part of the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation — told Sputnik earlier in the month that Russia and Argentina were mulling the option of jointly constructing floating and ground low-power NPPs.

    "We have just finalized a very successful agreement, but Argentina has been in a very critical economic moment. These plans have not been dealt with because of the economic and financial matters and that would be the case for the near future. It is still in consideration, still of an interest. It might just have to wait a little bit more," Lagorio said.

    In early December 2018, Russia and Argentina signed a strategic document on partnership in the peaceful use of nuclear energy on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The construction of a floating NPP and a high-power nuclear plant was mentioned, apart from other topics.

    Argentina, Russia to Hold Next Session of Economic Commission This Year

    Argentina and Russia aim to convene the next session of their bilateral economic and trade commission via a videoconference before the end of 2020, Argentine Ambassador said.

    The session of the bilateral commission was initially scheduled to be held at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, but the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "We have the mixed commission on economics that gets together once a year, they are planning in the near future not to meet [but] are trying to make a videoconference … Definitely, before the end of the year, that would happen because we cannot have a year of void meetings," Lagorio said.

    In the next session, the partners will discuss upgrading their trade ties to the paradigm of the 21st century, such as nuclear energy and renewables, according to the ambassador.

    Moreover, the sides will also touch upon Russia’s offer on possible uranium mining in Argentina with the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies.

    "The uranium matter is very important because we are adding a 21st century oriented bilateral issue to our mutual relationship," Lagorio noted.

    In January 2018, Moscow and Buenos Aires signed a memorandum of understanding on uranium mining in Argentina. In late 2018, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Argentina had offered the corporation to join a uranium mining project in the South American country and share its technologies with Buenos Aires.

    The signed memorandum envisages the bilateral cooperation on uranium mining with the use of the in-situ leaching method. The investments are to reach $250 million.

    Russia’s Rolling Stock Plant in Argentina to Launch Production in 2 Years

    The production of rolling stock at the Mechita railway cluster by Russia’s Transmasholding International (TMH) is expected to commence in two or two and a half years, Ricardo Lagorio said.

    "In two or two and a half years, the wagon production will be started. We highlight the goal of the company to create an industrial railway hub capable of providing solutions in the production and repair of locomotives, freight cars and passenger cars, both electric and diesel, for the railway market, national and regional," Lagorio said.

    The Russian rolling stock giant, TMH, previously took a private initiative to repair a train garage in Mechita, located in the province of Buenos Aires. The depot site has been abandoned since 2011 but was reopened in 2018 due to Russia’s investment.

    The new plant in Argentina, which is set to be 8,800 square meters (94,722 square feet) will be used for assembling and manufacturing rolling stock and will create up to 1,200 direct and indirect jobs, according to TMH.

    Argentina’s Ambassador Says Optimistic About Buenos Aires Complying With Debt Deal

    Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio said that he is optimistic about Buenos Aires complying with a new deal restricting its bond debt amid an economic recession in the country.

    Earlier in the week, the Argentine Economy Ministry said that it had reached an agreement with key private creditors on restructuring its $65 billion debt, which would help prevent a default.

    "I am very optimistic because the president [Alberto Fernandez] and the government had a very good deal in spite of all what was going on in Argentina and the world. That, I think, makes the deal much more interesting and important because we are in the midst of the worst the crisis we all went through," Lagorio.

    Argentina is willing to pay its debt in a manner most sustainable for its economy, the ambassador noted.

    "The philosophy underlining this negotiation is not that we cannot pay, but we want to pay in a sustainable manner. There is a different paradigm. Not that we do not want to pay or we cannot pay. We want to pay, but when we can pay," Lagorio added.

    Argentina has always been a default-prone country having suffered a major default in 2001 and a minor in 2014. Over recent years, Buenos Aires was also rocked by a currency crisis and economic depression. After failing to find common ground with private bondholders, which include US investment management giant BlackRock, the Argentinian government in April laid out a proposal to restructure its debt. The talks were dragging on for months before the sides managed to reach an agreement.

    Tags:
    production, plant, Argentina, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse