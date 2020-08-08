France Will Ask UK to Pay £30 Mln to Police the English Channel Amid Migrants Influx - Report

France will request the United Kingdom to pay £30 million ($39.12 million) to guard the English Channel in order to reduce the influx of migrants illegally coming to Britain with the help of smugglers, the Sunday Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The Home Office said that a record number of 235 migrants were intercepted on their way from France on Thursday while trying to reach the English coasts. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was "frustrated" on hearing these numbers.
Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp has urged the French authorities to do more to stop migrants leaving French waters and making the journey across the English Channel.
According to Border Force figures, almost 4,000 migrants have already crossed the Channel to Britain this year, which is more than double the influx of migrants in 2019. 7,500 more could come to the United Kingdom by Christmas, Migrationwatch projected.
