Pedophile Epstein’s Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Boasted of Oral Sex with George Clooney

Ghislaine Maxwell, a one-time girlfriend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is currently awaiting trial on charges that she engaged in the sex trafficking of children, and perjury over her alleged involvement in the late financier’s crimes, though she denies wrongdoing.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing sex trafficking charges, was “giddy as a schoolgirl” when she reportedly boasted of performing oral sex on actor George Clooney, according to The Sun.

Maxwell reportedly boasted about the incident, that was said to have taken place in a bathroom at a show business event, to Virginia Giuffre, when the women travelled together in the 2000s, according to cited court documents, unsealed by a New York judge last week.

The claims were made in the 139-page manuscript of a book by Giuffre, an alleged sex abuse victim of Maxwell and the disgraced financier Epstein, who spent around two years working for the tycoon as a travelling masseuse after being introduced to him by the British socialite in the summer of 2000.

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

Giuffre previously said she was groomed and abused by Epstein and his confidante from the age of 15 and was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. In “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club”, the unpublished book she drafted in 2011 which featured in a defamation court case she fought against Maxwell, she wrote that the woman “loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers.”

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news; with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess… But she had given George Clooney a b–w j-b in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

Originally mentioned in an article by The Sun in August 2019, her allegations of the incident between Ghislaine Maxwell and the screen idol didn't specify when it happened.

© Photo : Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

There has been no suggestion that the actor was in any way implicated in under-age sex or sex parties reportedly hosted by the convicted sex offender Epstein.

Lawyers representing the two sides in the case said at the time that the incident was “fictionalised”.

There have been no comments on the report from representatives for George Clooney, who ismarried to British barrister Amal Clooney, and lawyers for Maxwell.

© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello Актер и режиссер Джордж Клуни целует свою жену Амаль на торжественной церемонии вручения награды AFI Life Achievement Award в Лос-Анджелесе

Giuffre’s book was originally submitted to the court during a defamation case brought by her against Maxwell in 2015.

The suit was settled two years later, before it reached trial, with over 2000 pages of evidence released.

However, some 900 court filings remained under seal or redacted, with Maxwell fighting the release of reportedly five specific documents that contained "extremely personal” information.

Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in New York after being denied bail following her arrest at the start of last month. She was arrested in July 2020 and charged by federal prosecutors in New York City with four counts of procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury, and faces 35 years in prison if convicted.

© AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City

Jeffery Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls at his New York and Florida estates to attend sex parties and faced a prison sentence of up to 45 years. The billionaire died in a prison cell on 10 August 2019.