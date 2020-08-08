Register
09:00 GMT08 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Clooney

    Pedophile Epstein’s Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Boasted of Oral Sex with George Clooney

    © AP Photo / Giuseppe Aresu, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008081080100399-pedophile-epsteins-confidante-ghislaine-maxwell-reportedly-boasted-of-oral-sex-with-george-clooney/

    Ghislaine Maxwell, a one-time girlfriend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is currently awaiting trial on charges that she engaged in the sex trafficking of children, and perjury over her alleged involvement in the late financier’s crimes, though she denies wrongdoing.

    Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing sex trafficking charges, was “giddy as a schoolgirl” when she reportedly boasted of performing oral sex on actor George Clooney, according to The Sun.

    Maxwell reportedly boasted about the incident, that was said to have taken place in a bathroom at a show business event, to Virginia Giuffre, when the women travelled together in the 2000s, according to cited court documents, unsealed by a New York judge last week.

    The claims were made in the 139-page manuscript of a book by Giuffre, an alleged sex abuse victim of Maxwell and the disgraced financier Epstein, who spent around two years working for the tycoon as a travelling masseuse after being introduced to him by the British socialite in the summer of 2000.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

    Giuffre previously said she was groomed and abused by Epstein and his confidante from the age of 15 and was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. In “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club”, the unpublished book she drafted in 2011 which featured in a defamation court case she fought against Maxwell, she wrote that the woman “loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers.”

    “One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news; with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess… But she had given George Clooney a b–w j-b in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

    Originally mentioned in an article by The Sun in August 2019, her allegations of the incident between Ghislaine Maxwell and the screen idol didn't specify when it happened.

    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
    © Photo : Florida Southern District Court
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

    There has been no suggestion that the actor was in any way implicated in under-age sex or sex parties reportedly hosted by the convicted sex offender Epstein.

    Lawyers representing the two sides in the case said at the time that the incident was “fictionalised”.
    There have been no comments on the report from representatives for George Clooney, who ismarried to British barrister Amal Clooney, and lawyers for Maxwell.

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Актер и режиссер Джордж Клуни целует свою жену Амаль на торжественной церемонии вручения награды AFI Life Achievement Award в Лос-Анджелесе

    Giuffre’s book was originally submitted to the court during a defamation case brought by her against Maxwell in 2015.

    The suit was settled two years later, before it reached trial, with over 2000 pages of evidence released.

    However, some 900 court filings remained under seal or redacted, with Maxwell fighting the release of reportedly five specific documents that contained "extremely personal” information.

    Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in New York after being denied bail following her arrest at the start of last month. She was arrested in July 2020 and charged by federal prosecutors in New York City with four counts of procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury, and faces 35 years in prison if convicted.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City
    © AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City

    Jeffery Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls at his New York and Florida estates to attend sex parties and faced a prison sentence of up to 45 years. The billionaire died in a prison cell on 10 August 2019.

     

    Related:

    Matt Damon, George Clooney Shed Light on Weinstein's Harassment Scandal
    'I Like Naughty Girls': Giuffre Claims Epstein Got Aroused When She Told Him She Was Abused Before
    Prince Andrew Reportedly Socialised With 'Under the Radar' Second Jeffrey Epstein 'Co-conspirator'
    Epstein's Accuser Giuffre Undergoes Spine Surgery, Says She's Still Haunted by Past 'Atrocities'
    Tags:
    pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, George Clooney, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse