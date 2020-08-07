Russian Su-35 Jets Intercept US Strategic Bomber Over Sea of ​​Okhotsk

"To intercept the target, three Su-35s fighters from the air defence forces of the Eastern Military District were scrambled, which classified and subsequently escorted the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Okhotsk," the statement says.
A target approaching the Russian state border was detected over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, it added.
The flight of Russian planes took place strictly in accordance with international rules, the statement said.
"The US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber was not allowed to violate the state border," the NDCC said.
After completing the mission, the Russian fighters returned to the home airfield.
