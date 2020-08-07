Bahrain Plans to Buy Coronavirus Medication From Russia, Expects Deal in Near Future - Ambassador

Bahrain plans to buy coronavirus medication from Russia and expects to sign deals in the near future, Bahrain's ambassador to Russia, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati, said.
"At the moment, officials and pharmacies in Bahrain are showing interest in buying medication that was developed by Russian laboratories to treat and prevent the spread of this disease. And we hope that the two sides will sign some documents on this in the near future," the diplomat said.
As of 7 August, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain stands at 42,889, with 158 deaths and about 40,000 recovered, the country's health ministry said.
