US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entity in Malta, Treasury Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed new sanctions on three individuals and an entity based in Malta for allegedly smuggling fuel from and drugs to Libya, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control took action against a network of smugglers contributing to instability in Libya. OFAC designated Libyan national Faysal al-Wadi, operator of the vessel Maraya; two associates, Musbah Mohamad M Wadi and Nourddin Milood M Musbah; and the Malta-based company, Alwefaq Ltd, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13726. Additionally, the vessel Maraya was identified as blocked property," the Treasury said.

In July, the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) submitted the official request via its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York to hold a meeting of the Sanctions Committee over breaches of the UN arms embargo that took place earlier in July. The request comes as part of the GNA efforts to "uncover the countries that have provided support to militias".

In February 2011, the UNSC imposed an open-ended embargo on Libya in a bid to stop supplies of arms and military equipment to and from the North African country, citing human rights violations there.

As of today, Libya is divided between two main centres of power — an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.