US State Dept Report on ‘Russian Propaganda’ Aims at Silencing Cooperation Initiatives, Moscow Says

"The above-mentioned report is an attempt to silence Russian official proposals to resume cooperation in key areas on which the security of the entire world depends", the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.
According to the Russian diplomatic mission, the report also seeks to discredit alternative sources of information.
"The US State Department is not very fond of the existence of alternative sources of information. Serious resources are employed to discredit them. Any voice that contradicts Washington is dubbed ‘disinformation’ in the service of the ‘Kremlin’ and Russian intelligence", the embassy noted.
The Russian diplomatic mission said that some examples of the alleged Russian propaganda from the report were absurd.
"As an example, the US foreign service has assigned Vladimir Zhirinovsky [head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia] and the private radio-station "Govorit Moskva" (how Sergey Dorenko [deceased editor-in-chief] would have reacted to this?) as ‘Official Government Communications’. If this serves as the pinnacle of the entire structure, so carefully built by our American colleagues, then it seemingly looks like a house of cards", the embassy added.
The report, called 'Russia’s Pillars of Disinformation and Propaganda', says that Russian official government communications, state-funded global messaging, cultivation of proxy sources, the weaponization of social media, and cyber-enabled disinformation are five pillars of "Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem". The report cites headlines of the Sputnik news agency, RIA Novosti, RT broadcaster, Channel One, Rossiya-24 TV-channel, and other media outlets as examples of disinformation without proving the accusations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)