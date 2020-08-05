Register
19:54 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates at the Lyon's congress hall

    Bill Gates Calls on US Lawmaker to Help Less-Developed Nations With Coronavirus Vaccine

    © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    301
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/28/1078972893_0:0:3062:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_af43e3bb05ac2b13217a2b4e7d46b84f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008051080075860-bill-gates-calls-on-us-lawmaker-to-help-less-developed-nations-with-coronavirus-vaccine/

    Health experts around the world have previously voiced concerns that wealthy countries could monopolise the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, leaving other countries, especially poor nations, alone in the fight against the disease, which has infected almost 19 million worldwide and killed more than 700,000.

    Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has called on US lawmakers to help less-developed countries procure coronavirus vaccines. Gates, whose foundation has pledged more than $350 million towards research on the infectious disease, said he encouraged legislators to consider adding $8 billion to the economic relief bill that is currently being discussed by lawmakers. This money, Gates said, would help other nations get vaccines and stop the outbreak.

    "We’re trying to make sure we can end it [the COVID-19 outbreak] not just in the rich countries", Gates said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

    The 64-year-old expects that the coronavirus inoculations will be ready by the beginning of 2021, although he noted that these vaccines won’t be ideal for preventing the spread of the disease and may not have a long duration. At the same time, Gates voiced optimism that innovations in diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines will bring the world out of the coronavirus crisis by the end of next year. "The true end comes when between natural infection and a vaccine we have this herd immunity", he told Bloomberg News.

    Pharmacist Michael Witte wears heavy gloves as he opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, Monday, March 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US Drug Firm Starts Phase 3 Trial of COVID-19 Antibody Drug in Nursing Homes

    Numerous coronavirus vaccines are being developed across the world and a number of countries, including Britain, the European Union, Japan, and the United Sates, have already secured deals for the supply of 1.3 billion doses of potential coronavirus inoculations. Given the fact that vaccines will enable countries to fully reopen their economies, there is a concern among health experts that wealthy countries could monopolise the supply of COVID-19 inoculations, leaving poor nations alone in their fight against the disease. There have also been fears that there may not be enough vaccines for everyone.

    It is for this reason that Bill Gates and his foundation have funded several companies worldwide to develop therapies and vaccines for SARS-CoV-2. Gates, who years ago warned the world about the dangers of a pandemic, has become a scapegoat, with numerous conspiracy theorists claiming that he started the outbreak in order to microchip the world’s population to control it, a claim that he has denied.

    The conspiracy started after the Microsoft co-founder in March assumed that at some point during the outbreak, people would be carrying digital certificates to show who had recovered from the disease, who had been tested, and who had been vaccinated.

    Tags:
    United States, conspiracy theory, anti-vaccination, vaccination, COVID-19, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse