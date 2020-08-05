Register
17:27 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020

    US Move Against TikTok is Dangerous Precedent That May Eventually Kill Internet - Telegram Founder

    © REUTERS / Florence Lo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080029916_0:121:3072:1849_1200x675_80_0_0_1bf18e295b813d59c57b1ffb6decd097.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008051080075637-us-move-against-tiktok-is-dangerous-precedent-that-may-eventually-kill-internet---telegram-founder/

    The application, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has become embroiled in an ongoing standoff between the United States and China. The Trump administration claims that the app provides user data to the Chinese government, a claim TikTok denies. The US has threatened to ban the app on 15 September if its owner doesn’t sell it to a US company.

    The US move against TikTok is a dangerous precedent that may eventually kill the Internet, founder of the Telegram messaging application Pavel Durov said. In a statement posted on his account on Telegram, the Russian entrepreneur warned that Washington’s attempts to force ByteDance to sell its application to a US company is a strategy that is used by authoritarian regimes.

    "The problem with the US-TikTok case is that it legitimises an extortion tactic previously employed only by authoritarian regimes. For decades, the US has been perceived as the defender of free trade and free speech. But now that China has started to replace them as the main beneficiary of global trade, the US (or at least the Trump administration) seems to have become less enthusiastic about those values. This is regrettable, because billions of people on this planet still like the idea of an open and interconnected world", Durov wrote.

    The 35-year-old noted that soon every major country is likely to use national security as a pretext to ban tech companies. "Ironically, it’s the US companies like Facebook or Google that are likely to lose the most from the fallout", Durov wrote.

    Old Bitter-Sweet TikTok Videos Trend on Twitter After Ban on Chinese App in India
    © CC0
    TikTok Buyout 'a Ruse' to Take Down Facebook's Rival, Insiders Say

    His statement comes two days after US President Donald Trump threatened to block TikTok in the United States, where it has 80 million users, unless the application’s owner, ByteDance, sells it to an American company. Moreover, Trump has insisted that the US government should get a large percentage from the potential deal, because "we’re making it possible".

    The Trump administration maintains that TikTok poses a threat to US national security, alleging that the company snoops on its users at the behest of Chinese authorities, a claim that both TikTok and Beijing deny. The dispute over the video application is part of a broader standoff between China and the United States on issues like trade, the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, and Hong Kong.

    Tags:
    internet, Pavel Durov, United States, China, TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse