Mia Khalifa Says She ‘Votes Revolution’ in Wake of Devastating Beirut Blast

A large-scale explosion shook the vicinity of Beirut’s port on Tuesday evening, taking the lives of at least 78 people and leaving thousands injured.

Lebanese-born TV commentator Mia Khalifa has weighed in on the devastating blast in Beirut, expressing a determination to "vote revolution" in what she sees as the only possible means to resolve the crisis in her native country. "Give Lebanon back to the people", the caption on top of the story reads.

"Every single political leader has to f***ing resign. Or they need to be overthrown, because this is no way for people to live", the television persona said emotionally in an Instagram story, sharing her heartfelt reaction to the deadly accident that rocked the port area of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening leaving the whole area in shambles. "Corrupt cowards", she further wrote, lamenting the lack of comments and prompt reaction from the country's officials.

In another story, she went on to share footage of the aftermath of the Beirut explosion, writing on top of it that it’s not the scene of the dear city she has in her heart.

"My childhood has never felt as precious as it does now", she shared, inviting her army of subscribers to swipe to the donation page specially set up to crowdfund for aid for those affected by the blast.

The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said preliminary data suggests that explosives which had been in long-time storage in the area, had detonated.

According to the Red Cross’s updated estimates, more than 4,000 people sustained injuries, and over 100 have died. The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged in the explosion.