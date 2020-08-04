Ex-Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa Fuels Conspiracy About Beirut Port Blast

Ex adult film actress of Lebanese descent Mia Khalifa has sparked controversy over the recent explosion at Beirut port, Lebanon.
In a series of Instagram stories posted on late Tuesday, Mia shared videos taken by witnesses at the scene showing heavy blasts and orange smoke rising into the sky.
On one of the stories, she wrote "Fireworks" with double quotation marks, apparently doubting that the explosion could have been caused by them. She also cited reports that the blast occurred at an ammunition warehouse allegedly belonging to the Hezbollah militant group.
The actual cause of the Beirut explosion is still unclear. The port area, which was the epicentre of the blast, was home to a huge amount of high-yield explosives.
According to the city's governor Marwan Abboud, half of the buildings in the Lebanese capital were damaged as a result of the blast.
