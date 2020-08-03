Register
04:23 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome anti-missile system near the Israel's northern border with Lebanon July 27, 2020

    US-Ordered Israeli Iron Domes Receive Crucial Component Brought by World's Biggest Cargo Plane

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080041503_0:216:3076:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_cc5f634bf8e1dd61d2a7a9e699270051.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008031080049224-us-ordered-israeli-iron-domes-receive-crucial-component-brought-by-worlds-biggest-cargo-plane/

    The final delivery of the famous Israeli short-range air defence systems is expected by the end of 2020 despite reported concerns that the US military won't be able to incorporate them into their existing air defence grid.

    The world's largest cargo plane, the Soviet-built Antonov An-225, has recently touched down at the Israeli airport of Ben-Gurion carrying important cargo - Oshkosh trucks used in the country's famous Iron Dome short-range air defence systems. These specific chassis will be used for two Iron Domes ordered by the Pentagon back in 2018 for the US Army.

    The trucks for the air defence systems protecting Israel from missiles and drones launched by its adversaries, such as Hezbollah, are produced by the US firm Oshkosh Corporation. It took a gigantic An-225 capable of carrying up to almost 200 tonnes of cargo on board to bring them as soon as possible after the delivery of the ordered systems had already been postponed - they were supposed to hit the shelves of the US military by 2020, but instead are expected to come in December 2020.

    Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept rocket from Gaza Strip, near Israel and Gaza border, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Sunday intensified a wave of rocket fire into southern Israel, striking towns and cities across the region while Israeli forces struck dozens of targets throughout Gaza, including militant sites that it said were concealed in homes or residential areas
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept rocket from Gaza Strip, near Israel and Gaza border, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Sunday intensified a wave of rocket fire into southern Israel, striking towns and cities across the region while Israeli forces struck dozens of targets throughout Gaza, including militant sites that it said were concealed in homes or residential areas

    The Pentagon ordered the Israeli systems as part of its Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2-Intercept programme as an "experiment" and planned on ordering at least two more systems if everything goes well. However, in March 2020 the US military changed their tune, saying the additional purchase won't happen due to "interoperability challenges, some cyber challenges and some other challenges".

    While the head of Army Futures Command, General Mike Murray, did not elaborate on the nature of these challenges, The Times of Israel, citing anonymous sources, said that the shift in attitude happened after Tel Aviv refused to hand over the source code for the Iron Dome software to the US. This, in turn, reportedly hindered the attempts of US specialists to integrate the Israeli system into the larger US defence grid, making it practically useless for the goals of the programme - something that was partially confirmed by Murray himself during a Congressional hearing.

    Rocket is launched from a new Israeli anti-missile system known as Iron Dome. (File)
    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Early Hanukkah Present: Israel to Deliver First Iron Dome Air Defence System to US in December
    "So what we’ve ended up having was two stand-alone batteries that will be very capable but they cannot be integrated into our air defence system", Murray said.

    Washington is now considering other options to close the gap in its short-range defences, currently covered by AN/TWQ-1 Avengers, THAAD and Aegis Ashore missile launchers filling in different roles.

    Related:

    Video: Iron Dome Intercepts 2 Rockets 'Fired From Gaza at Israeli Civilians' - IDF
    IDF Says Iron Dome Intercepted Four Projectiles Allegedly Launched From Syria
    Iron Dome Systems Redeployed in Israel’s South Amid ‘Deal of the Century’ Unrest
    Israel Unveils Laser-Based Missile Interception System to Replace Iron Dome
    Early Hanukkah Present: Israel to Deliver First Iron Dome Air Defence System to US in December
    US Refuses to Buy $1 Billion Worth of Iron Domes as Israel Rejects Handing Over Source Code – Report
    Tags:
    air defence system, weapon systems, Israel, US, Iron Dome
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse